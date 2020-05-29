5017 Manett - 106

2 BR 2.5 Bathrooms. Real hardwoods in all living areas and in all bedrooms and closets. HUGE walk-in master bathroom and closet. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Rooftop deck with gas grill INCLUDED. Custom tile in all bathrooms. ROOFTOP DECK! Never lived in. Class A ++++.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
