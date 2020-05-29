All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
5017 Manett - 106
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5017 Manett - 106

5017 Manett St · No Longer Available
Location

5017 Manett St, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2 BR 2.5 Bathrooms. Real hardwoods in all living areas and in all bedrooms and closets. HUGE walk-in master bathroom and closet. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Rooftop deck with gas grill INCLUDED. Custom tile in all bathrooms. ROOFTOP DECK! Never lived in. Class A ++++.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5017 Manett - 106 have any available units?
5017 Manett - 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5017 Manett - 106 have?
Some of 5017 Manett - 106's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5017 Manett - 106 currently offering any rent specials?
5017 Manett - 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 Manett - 106 pet-friendly?
No, 5017 Manett - 106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5017 Manett - 106 offer parking?
Yes, 5017 Manett - 106 offers parking.
Does 5017 Manett - 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5017 Manett - 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 Manett - 106 have a pool?
No, 5017 Manett - 106 does not have a pool.
Does 5017 Manett - 106 have accessible units?
No, 5017 Manett - 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 Manett - 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5017 Manett - 106 has units with dishwashers.

