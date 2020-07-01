Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
5014 Sugar Mill Road
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:16 PM
5014 Sugar Mill Road
5014 Sugar Mill Road
No Longer Available
Location
5014 Sugar Mill Road, Dallas, TX 75244
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely remodeled in 2016. 4 beds, 3.5 baths. Open kitchen and family room. Wood floors, granite and marble surfaces in kitchens and baths. Stainless appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5014 Sugar Mill Road have any available units?
5014 Sugar Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5014 Sugar Mill Road have?
Some of 5014 Sugar Mill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5014 Sugar Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5014 Sugar Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 Sugar Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 5014 Sugar Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5014 Sugar Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 5014 Sugar Mill Road offers parking.
Does 5014 Sugar Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5014 Sugar Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 Sugar Mill Road have a pool?
No, 5014 Sugar Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5014 Sugar Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 5014 Sugar Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 Sugar Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5014 Sugar Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
