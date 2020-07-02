5012 Pershing Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lease purchase option.Great location Spacious 2-story custom townhome built in 1989. Walking distance to popular Knox-Henderson shopping restaurant district. 1st floor living area w recessed lighting, concrete floors, 10' beamed ceilings, FP, and wall of floor to ceiling windows opening to LG covered patio. Private, fenced backyd w storage bldgs. Dining w vaulted, beaded wood ceiling opening to LG kitchen w plenty of cabinets plus eating bar perfect for entertaining, Oversized master BR w vaulted ceiling, LG sitting area, fireplace, dual ceiling fans and recently updated large master bath w jet tub, skylite, dual sink vanity, sep glassed-in shower and walk in closet. Roomy 2 car gar w storage closets. No HOA.