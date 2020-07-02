All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:30 AM

5012 Pershing Street

5012 Pershing Street · No Longer Available
Location

5012 Pershing Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Cochran Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease purchase option.Great location Spacious 2-story custom townhome built in 1989. Walking distance to popular Knox-Henderson shopping restaurant district. 1st floor living area w recessed lighting, concrete floors, 10' beamed ceilings, FP, and wall of floor to ceiling windows opening to LG covered patio. Private, fenced backyd w storage bldgs. Dining w vaulted, beaded wood ceiling opening to LG kitchen w plenty of cabinets plus eating bar perfect for entertaining, Oversized master BR w vaulted ceiling, LG sitting area, fireplace, dual ceiling fans and recently updated large master bath w jet tub, skylite, dual sink vanity, sep glassed-in shower and walk in closet. Roomy 2 car gar w storage closets. No HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 Pershing Street have any available units?
5012 Pershing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 Pershing Street have?
Some of 5012 Pershing Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 Pershing Street currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Pershing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 Pershing Street pet-friendly?
No, 5012 Pershing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5012 Pershing Street offer parking?
Yes, 5012 Pershing Street offers parking.
Does 5012 Pershing Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5012 Pershing Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 Pershing Street have a pool?
No, 5012 Pershing Street does not have a pool.
Does 5012 Pershing Street have accessible units?
No, 5012 Pershing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 Pershing Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5012 Pershing Street has units with dishwashers.

