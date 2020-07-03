5010 San Jacinto Street

Amenities
Now available for lease, a Masterfully updated Mid Century Modern Building in the vibrant Uptown East District. Interior finishes feature wide plank grey wash floors, new cabinetry, arctic white quartz countertops, premium stainless appliances, ice-maker, recessed lighting, modern ceiling fans and fixtures, designer baths and in-unit washer dryer. Located just minutes from the night-life of Henderson, Lower Greenville and Deep Ellum. You’ll also enjoy a short commute to Downtown and The Baylor Medical Center and quick access to Central Expressway.