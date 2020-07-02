5010 Junius Street, Dallas, TX 75214 Old East Dallas
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUNNING, CLASSIC, HISTORICAL MUNGER PLACE HOME RESTORED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM. $4,700-MONTH FOR FURNISHED AS CURRENTLY STAGED. PLAN IS FOR A 2 CAR GARAGE WITH STORAGE TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE END OF AUGUST 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
