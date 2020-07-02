All apartments in Dallas
5010 Junius Street

5010 Junius Street · No Longer Available
Location

5010 Junius Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUNNING, CLASSIC, HISTORICAL MUNGER PLACE HOME RESTORED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM. $4,700-MONTH FOR FURNISHED AS CURRENTLY STAGED. PLAN IS FOR A 2 CAR GARAGE WITH STORAGE TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE END OF AUGUST 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 Junius Street have any available units?
5010 Junius Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5010 Junius Street have?
Some of 5010 Junius Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 Junius Street currently offering any rent specials?
5010 Junius Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 Junius Street pet-friendly?
No, 5010 Junius Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5010 Junius Street offer parking?
Yes, 5010 Junius Street offers parking.
Does 5010 Junius Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5010 Junius Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 Junius Street have a pool?
No, 5010 Junius Street does not have a pool.
Does 5010 Junius Street have accessible units?
No, 5010 Junius Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 Junius Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5010 Junius Street has units with dishwashers.

