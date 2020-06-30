5 Bedroom ranch style home. Easy walking distance to St. Rita and Jesuit. Updated kitchen, fresh paint. Mix of wood floors and carpet in bedrooms. Fenced rear yard. 2 car garage, with extra parking behind garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5008 Sugar Mill Road have any available units?
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
What amenities does 5008 Sugar Mill Road have?
Some of 5008 Sugar Mill Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 Sugar Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5008 Sugar Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.