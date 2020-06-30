All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:23 PM

5008 Sugar Mill Road

5008 Sugar Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5008 Sugar Mill Road, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 Bedroom ranch style home. Easy walking distance to St. Rita and Jesuit. Updated kitchen, fresh paint. Mix of wood floors and carpet in bedrooms. Fenced rear yard. 2 car garage, with extra parking behind garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 Sugar Mill Road have any available units?
5008 Sugar Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5008 Sugar Mill Road have?
Some of 5008 Sugar Mill Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 Sugar Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5008 Sugar Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 Sugar Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 5008 Sugar Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5008 Sugar Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 5008 Sugar Mill Road offers parking.
Does 5008 Sugar Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5008 Sugar Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 Sugar Mill Road have a pool?
No, 5008 Sugar Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5008 Sugar Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 5008 Sugar Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 Sugar Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5008 Sugar Mill Road has units with dishwashers.

