All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5005 Skillman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5005 Skillman Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5005 Skillman Street

5005 Skillman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5005 Skillman Street, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom remodeled condo. Has washer and dryer included and features hand scraped wood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and, travertine tile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Skillman Street have any available units?
5005 Skillman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 Skillman Street have?
Some of 5005 Skillman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Skillman Street currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Skillman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Skillman Street pet-friendly?
No, 5005 Skillman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5005 Skillman Street offer parking?
No, 5005 Skillman Street does not offer parking.
Does 5005 Skillman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5005 Skillman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Skillman Street have a pool?
Yes, 5005 Skillman Street has a pool.
Does 5005 Skillman Street have accessible units?
No, 5005 Skillman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Skillman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5005 Skillman Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe
14041 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Magnolia Station
1607 Lyte St
Dallas, TX 75201
Veridian Place
4849 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Canyon Creek
10951 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
Casa Grande Villas Apartments
1315 S Barry Ave
Dallas, TX 75223

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University