Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:05 AM

5004 Live Oak Street

5004 Live Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

5004 Live Oak Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Old East Dallas

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
courtyard
oven
refrigerator
Great renovated 1 bedroom unit in central location. Granite countertops and new vinyl wood plank flooring. Beautiful courtyard with canopy and fountain. Modern secured complex with security cameras. Please text agent for showing instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Live Oak Street have any available units?
5004 Live Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5004 Live Oak Street have?
Some of 5004 Live Oak Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 Live Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Live Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Live Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 5004 Live Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5004 Live Oak Street offer parking?
No, 5004 Live Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 5004 Live Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Live Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Live Oak Street have a pool?
No, 5004 Live Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 5004 Live Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 5004 Live Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Live Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5004 Live Oak Street has units with dishwashers.

