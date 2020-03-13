5004 Live Oak Street, Dallas, TX 75206 Old East Dallas
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
courtyard
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Great renovated 1 bedroom unit in central location. Granite countertops and new vinyl wood plank flooring. Beautiful courtyard with canopy and fountain. Modern secured complex with security cameras. Please text agent for showing instructions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5004 Live Oak Street have any available units?
5004 Live Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5004 Live Oak Street have?
Some of 5004 Live Oak Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 Live Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Live Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.