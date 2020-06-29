All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:20 AM

5000 GLOSTER ST

5000 Gloster Road · No Longer Available
Location

5000 Gloster Road, Dallas, TX 75220
Inwood-Northwest

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful new home Open floor plan. Isolated master with very nice bath and closet. Lots of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 GLOSTER ST have any available units?
5000 GLOSTER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5000 GLOSTER ST currently offering any rent specials?
5000 GLOSTER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 GLOSTER ST pet-friendly?
No, 5000 GLOSTER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5000 GLOSTER ST offer parking?
Yes, 5000 GLOSTER ST offers parking.
Does 5000 GLOSTER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 GLOSTER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 GLOSTER ST have a pool?
No, 5000 GLOSTER ST does not have a pool.
Does 5000 GLOSTER ST have accessible units?
No, 5000 GLOSTER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 GLOSTER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5000 GLOSTER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5000 GLOSTER ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5000 GLOSTER ST does not have units with air conditioning.

