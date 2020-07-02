All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5 Bretton Creek Court
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:30 AM

5 Bretton Creek Court

5 Bretton Creek Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5 Bretton Creek Ct, Dallas, TX 75209
Inwood-Northwest

Amenities

dogs allowed
gym
elevator
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
hot tub
Make this distinctive Mark Molthan Platinum Home YOURS! Located in the exclusive lock & leave gated community of Bretton Woods*Pvt 5 acre Park with Spring-fed Pond - a slice of heaven in Bluffview! *Control4 Smart Home system*Walnut Floors*SubZero-Wolf appliances*Exotic Veneer Cabinets*Jade Onyx Buffet*Phillip Jeffries & Donghia wallcoverings*Murano inspired lighting*Ann Sacks antique mirrored tile*Custom Eucalyptus Wood Vanity*Sound Insulated Music or Spa Room*2 Offices*Mirrored Exercise Room with Cushioned Flooring*Elevator Closet*Safe Room*Lanai with hot tub, Wall of Bi-fold Doors & Electric Screens adds addl living area*Laundry on 2nd floor*Steam Shower in Master

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5-bretton-creek-ct-dallas-tx-75220-usa/c8f3dcc7-f8fc-453c-8b82-fe3395c1be34

(RLNE5481868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Bretton Creek Court have any available units?
5 Bretton Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Bretton Creek Court have?
Some of 5 Bretton Creek Court's amenities include dogs allowed, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Bretton Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Bretton Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Bretton Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Bretton Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 5 Bretton Creek Court offer parking?
No, 5 Bretton Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 5 Bretton Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Bretton Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Bretton Creek Court have a pool?
No, 5 Bretton Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 5 Bretton Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 5 Bretton Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Bretton Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Bretton Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.

