5 Bretton Creek Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym hot tub

Make this distinctive Mark Molthan Platinum Home YOURS! Located in the exclusive lock & leave gated community of Bretton Woods*Pvt 5 acre Park with Spring-fed Pond - a slice of heaven in Bluffview! *Control4 Smart Home system*Walnut Floors*SubZero-Wolf appliances*Exotic Veneer Cabinets*Jade Onyx Buffet*Phillip Jeffries & Donghia wallcoverings*Murano inspired lighting*Ann Sacks antique mirrored tile*Custom Eucalyptus Wood Vanity*Sound Insulated Music or Spa Room*2 Offices*Mirrored Exercise Room with Cushioned Flooring*Elevator Closet*Safe Room*Lanai with hot tub, Wall of Bi-fold Doors & Electric Screens adds addl living area*Laundry on 2nd floor*Steam Shower in Master



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5-bretton-creek-ct-dallas-tx-75220-usa/c8f3dcc7-f8fc-453c-8b82-fe3395c1be34



(RLNE5481868)