4961 Jack Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4961 Jack Court
4961 Jack Ct
·
Location
4961 Jack Ct, Dallas, TX 75206
Roseland
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Opportunity to lease a contemporary 4-story townhome with a rooftop just off Ross and blocks from Lowest Greenville.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4961 Jack Court have any available units?
4961 Jack Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4961 Jack Court have?
Some of 4961 Jack Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4961 Jack Court currently offering any rent specials?
4961 Jack Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4961 Jack Court pet-friendly?
No, 4961 Jack Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4961 Jack Court offer parking?
Yes, 4961 Jack Court offers parking.
Does 4961 Jack Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4961 Jack Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4961 Jack Court have a pool?
No, 4961 Jack Court does not have a pool.
Does 4961 Jack Court have accessible units?
No, 4961 Jack Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4961 Jack Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4961 Jack Court has units with dishwashers.
