All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4952 Hornsby Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4952 Hornsby Place
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:47 AM

4952 Hornsby Place

4952 Hornsby Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Henderson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4952 Hornsby Pl, Dallas, TX 75204
Henderson

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Modern corner unit townhouse located just blocks from Knox Henderson. Rich hand scraped wood flooring and large bright windows welcome you into your open concept living dining space. Artistic stairwells, draw your eye through your space to a gorgeous kitchen that boasts quarts counters, marble backsplash, gas appliances and your own wine fridge. Master bedroom has large vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, and an amazing spa like bathroom. Spacious second bedroom also has its own private bath. 1st floor features a bonus space great for an office or additional third bedroom plus a private yard out back. Lease available for 12 month plus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4952 Hornsby Place have any available units?
4952 Hornsby Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4952 Hornsby Place have?
Some of 4952 Hornsby Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4952 Hornsby Place currently offering any rent specials?
4952 Hornsby Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4952 Hornsby Place pet-friendly?
No, 4952 Hornsby Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4952 Hornsby Place offer parking?
Yes, 4952 Hornsby Place offers parking.
Does 4952 Hornsby Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4952 Hornsby Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4952 Hornsby Place have a pool?
No, 4952 Hornsby Place does not have a pool.
Does 4952 Hornsby Place have accessible units?
No, 4952 Hornsby Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4952 Hornsby Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4952 Hornsby Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cirque
2500 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Belmont Court Apartments
4919 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
Tivoli
18950 Lina St
Dallas, TX 75287
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas, TX 75241

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University