4951 Dupont Circle

A new renovated house in the North Oak Cliff. Close to Restaurants and shops. This house featured a renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and new appliances. 4 Bedrooms and two fully renovated baths. A nice size back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
