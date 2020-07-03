All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 12 2019 at 7:57 AM

4942 Garland Ave

4942 Garland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4942 Garland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Old East Dallas includes ceiling fans, laminate and ceramic tile flooring, W/D connections, a one-car garage and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near Cici's, McDonald's, Tenison Park Golf Course, Mt Auburn Elementary School, The Cove Aquatic Center at Samuell Grand and much more. It's a short drive to Deep Ellum, Downtown Dallas, Baylor University Medical Center, and I-30. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4942 Garland Ave have any available units?
4942 Garland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4942 Garland Ave have?
Some of 4942 Garland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4942 Garland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4942 Garland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4942 Garland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4942 Garland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4942 Garland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4942 Garland Ave offers parking.
Does 4942 Garland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4942 Garland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4942 Garland Ave have a pool?
No, 4942 Garland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4942 Garland Ave have accessible units?
No, 4942 Garland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4942 Garland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4942 Garland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

