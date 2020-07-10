All apartments in Dallas
4933 Junius St 5
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

4933 Junius St 5

4933 Junius Street · No Longer Available
Location

4933 Junius Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 1 bedroom in quiet Junius Heights. Available July - Property Id: 282064

Ready for July 1!

1 bed 1 bath with washer and dryer in unit. Small 13 unit property.

Open kitchen
Gas Stove
Large bedroom with lots of closet space
Area in mainly single family residences.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282064
Property Id 282064

(RLNE5786717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4933 Junius St 5 have any available units?
4933 Junius St 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4933 Junius St 5 have?
Some of 4933 Junius St 5's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4933 Junius St 5 currently offering any rent specials?
4933 Junius St 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4933 Junius St 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4933 Junius St 5 is pet friendly.
Does 4933 Junius St 5 offer parking?
No, 4933 Junius St 5 does not offer parking.
Does 4933 Junius St 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4933 Junius St 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4933 Junius St 5 have a pool?
No, 4933 Junius St 5 does not have a pool.
Does 4933 Junius St 5 have accessible units?
No, 4933 Junius St 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4933 Junius St 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4933 Junius St 5 has units with dishwashers.

