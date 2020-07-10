4933 Junius St 5

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 1 bedroom in quiet Junius Heights. Available July - Property Id: 282064



Ready for July 1!



1 bed 1 bath with washer and dryer in unit. Small 13 unit property.



Open kitchen

Gas Stove

Large bedroom with lots of closet space

Area in mainly single family residences.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282064

Property Id 282064



(RLNE5786717)