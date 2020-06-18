Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4930 Sugar Mill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4930 Sugar Mill Road
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:14 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4930 Sugar Mill Road
4930 Sugar Mill Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4930 Sugar Mill Road, Dallas, TX 75244
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 4 bedroom house walking distance to St Rita and Jesuit. Hardwood Floors through most of home, freshly painted in 2018. Tile in kitchen, laundry and baths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4930 Sugar Mill Road have any available units?
4930 Sugar Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4930 Sugar Mill Road have?
Some of 4930 Sugar Mill Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4930 Sugar Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
4930 Sugar Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4930 Sugar Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 4930 Sugar Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4930 Sugar Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 4930 Sugar Mill Road offers parking.
Does 4930 Sugar Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4930 Sugar Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4930 Sugar Mill Road have a pool?
No, 4930 Sugar Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 4930 Sugar Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 4930 Sugar Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4930 Sugar Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4930 Sugar Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Argyle
3721 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Drake
1001 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Holiday Hills II
811 N. Plymouth Road
Dallas, TX 75211
Spring Parc
18250 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University