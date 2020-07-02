4921 Bryan Street

Amenities
Gorgeous brand new condos in the best location! Location in the prime spot between Uptown, Knox Henderson and Greenville Ave. Can't beat it! Beautiful gray hardwoods floors, stainless appliancesm and two toned cabinetry. Open floorplan perfect for entertaining friends and family. The bathroom is everything! Large stand up shower with luxurious fixtures. This condo is Smart Home friendly. Washer and dryer included. Pets are accepted and restrictive breeds are on a case by case basis. Outdoor deck perfect for relaxing or letting your furbaby play. Background check is also on a case by case basis.