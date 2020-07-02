All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 21 2019 at 1:36 PM

4921 Bryan Street

4921 Bryan Street · No Longer Available
Location

4921 Bryan Street, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Gorgeous brand new condos in the best location! Location in the prime spot between Uptown, Knox Henderson and Greenville Ave. Can't beat it! Beautiful gray hardwoods floors, stainless appliancesm and two toned cabinetry. Open floorplan perfect for entertaining friends and family. The bathroom is everything! Large stand up shower with luxurious fixtures. This condo is Smart Home friendly. Washer and dryer included. Pets are accepted and restrictive breeds are on a case by case basis. Outdoor deck perfect for relaxing or letting your furbaby play. Background check is also on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 Bryan Street have any available units?
4921 Bryan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4921 Bryan Street have?
Some of 4921 Bryan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4921 Bryan Street currently offering any rent specials?
4921 Bryan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 Bryan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4921 Bryan Street is pet friendly.
Does 4921 Bryan Street offer parking?
Yes, 4921 Bryan Street offers parking.
Does 4921 Bryan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4921 Bryan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 Bryan Street have a pool?
No, 4921 Bryan Street does not have a pool.
Does 4921 Bryan Street have accessible units?
No, 4921 Bryan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 Bryan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4921 Bryan Street has units with dishwashers.

