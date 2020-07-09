Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
/
4920 Corrigan Avenue
4920 Corrigan Avenue
4920 Corrigan Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4920 Corrigan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with 2 car garage, central air and heat, and wood flooring. Home sits on a large lot with a screened in porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4920 Corrigan Avenue have any available units?
4920 Corrigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4920 Corrigan Avenue have?
Some of 4920 Corrigan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4920 Corrigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4920 Corrigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 Corrigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4920 Corrigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4920 Corrigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4920 Corrigan Avenue offers parking.
Does 4920 Corrigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4920 Corrigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 Corrigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 4920 Corrigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4920 Corrigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4920 Corrigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 Corrigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4920 Corrigan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
