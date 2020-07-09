All apartments in Dallas
4919 Wellington St
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:45 PM

4919 Wellington St

4919 Wellington Street · No Longer Available
Location

4919 Wellington Street, Dallas, TX 75210
Sunny Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, secondary baths, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4919 Wellington St have any available units?
4919 Wellington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4919 Wellington St have?
Some of 4919 Wellington St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4919 Wellington St currently offering any rent specials?
4919 Wellington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4919 Wellington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4919 Wellington St is pet friendly.
Does 4919 Wellington St offer parking?
No, 4919 Wellington St does not offer parking.
Does 4919 Wellington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4919 Wellington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4919 Wellington St have a pool?
No, 4919 Wellington St does not have a pool.
Does 4919 Wellington St have accessible units?
No, 4919 Wellington St does not have accessible units.
Does 4919 Wellington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4919 Wellington St has units with dishwashers.

