Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4912 GLOSTER ST
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:20 AM
1 of 1
4912 GLOSTER ST
4912 Gloster Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4912 Gloster Road, Dallas, TX 75220
Inwood-Northwest
Amenities
granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful new home with open kitchen! Granite in kitchen and bathrooms. Large living room. Tons of storage! Pantry! Privacy fence, sprinklers and sod!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4912 GLOSTER ST have any available units?
4912 GLOSTER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4912 GLOSTER ST have?
Some of 4912 GLOSTER ST's amenities include granite counters, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4912 GLOSTER ST currently offering any rent specials?
4912 GLOSTER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 GLOSTER ST pet-friendly?
No, 4912 GLOSTER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4912 GLOSTER ST offer parking?
Yes, 4912 GLOSTER ST offers parking.
Does 4912 GLOSTER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 GLOSTER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 GLOSTER ST have a pool?
No, 4912 GLOSTER ST does not have a pool.
Does 4912 GLOSTER ST have accessible units?
No, 4912 GLOSTER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 GLOSTER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4912 GLOSTER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
