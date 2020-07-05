All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4912 GLOSTER ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4912 GLOSTER ST
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:20 AM

4912 GLOSTER ST

4912 Gloster Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4912 Gloster Road, Dallas, TX 75220
Inwood-Northwest

Amenities

granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful new home with open kitchen! Granite in kitchen and bathrooms. Large living room. Tons of storage! Pantry! Privacy fence, sprinklers and sod!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 GLOSTER ST have any available units?
4912 GLOSTER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 GLOSTER ST have?
Some of 4912 GLOSTER ST's amenities include granite counters, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 GLOSTER ST currently offering any rent specials?
4912 GLOSTER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 GLOSTER ST pet-friendly?
No, 4912 GLOSTER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4912 GLOSTER ST offer parking?
Yes, 4912 GLOSTER ST offers parking.
Does 4912 GLOSTER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 GLOSTER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 GLOSTER ST have a pool?
No, 4912 GLOSTER ST does not have a pool.
Does 4912 GLOSTER ST have accessible units?
No, 4912 GLOSTER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 GLOSTER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4912 GLOSTER ST does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Kessler Park
2400 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75211
Hadley at Bellmar
10640 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
AMLI Design District
1400 Hi Line Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
The Elise
1720 John West Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University