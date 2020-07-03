4909 Worth Street, Dallas, TX 75214 Old East Dallas
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
This two bedroom apartment is in the middle of the Munger Place historic district. Large bedrooms and living are make this a must. Decorative lighting. Tenant pays electric and gas, water is split 4 ways paid by tenants. Covered porches.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
