Dallas, TX
4909 Worth Street
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:23 PM

4909 Worth Street

4909 Worth Street · No Longer Available
Dallas
Old East Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

4909 Worth Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This two bedroom apartment is in the middle of the Munger Place historic district. Large bedrooms and living are make this a must. Decorative lighting. Tenant pays electric and gas, water is split 4 ways paid by tenants. Covered porches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Worth Street have any available units?
4909 Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4909 Worth Street have?
Some of 4909 Worth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Worth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Worth Street pet-friendly?
No, 4909 Worth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4909 Worth Street offer parking?
Yes, 4909 Worth Street offers parking.
Does 4909 Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 Worth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Worth Street have a pool?
No, 4909 Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 4909 Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4909 Worth Street has units with dishwashers.

