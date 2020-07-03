4905 Worth St 02

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Furnished luxury apartment for 6 mo. lease - Property Id: 219732



Furnished luxury apartment less than 3 miles from downtown available for 6 mo. lease.



Stainless steel appliances. High end furnishings.



Call or text Drew at 214-785-6850 to schedule your tour.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219732

Property Id 219732



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5528405)