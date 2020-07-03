Rent Calculator
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:24 PM
4905 Worth St 02
4905 Worth Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4905 Worth Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished luxury apartment for 6 mo. lease - Property Id: 219732
Furnished luxury apartment less than 3 miles from downtown available for 6 mo. lease.
Stainless steel appliances. High end furnishings.
Call or text Drew at 214-785-6850 to schedule your tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219732
Property Id 219732
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5528405)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4905 Worth St 02 have any available units?
4905 Worth St 02 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4905 Worth St 02 have?
Some of 4905 Worth St 02's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4905 Worth St 02 currently offering any rent specials?
4905 Worth St 02 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 Worth St 02 pet-friendly?
No, 4905 Worth St 02 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4905 Worth St 02 offer parking?
No, 4905 Worth St 02 does not offer parking.
Does 4905 Worth St 02 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4905 Worth St 02 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 Worth St 02 have a pool?
No, 4905 Worth St 02 does not have a pool.
Does 4905 Worth St 02 have accessible units?
No, 4905 Worth St 02 does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 Worth St 02 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4905 Worth St 02 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
