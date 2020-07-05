Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4904 GLOSTER ST
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:20 AM
4904 GLOSTER ST
4904 Gloster Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4904 Gloster Road, Dallas, TX 75220
Inwood-Northwest
Amenities
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New construction home for lease in Tradewind Square. Twelve month lease required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4904 GLOSTER ST have any available units?
4904 GLOSTER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4904 GLOSTER ST currently offering any rent specials?
4904 GLOSTER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4904 GLOSTER ST pet-friendly?
No, 4904 GLOSTER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4904 GLOSTER ST offer parking?
Yes, 4904 GLOSTER ST offers parking.
Does 4904 GLOSTER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4904 GLOSTER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4904 GLOSTER ST have a pool?
No, 4904 GLOSTER ST does not have a pool.
Does 4904 GLOSTER ST have accessible units?
No, 4904 GLOSTER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4904 GLOSTER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4904 GLOSTER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4904 GLOSTER ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4904 GLOSTER ST does not have units with air conditioning.
