Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace bbq/grill oven refrigerator

Cute cottage in prime location close to the corner of Inwood and Lovers. 2 downstairs bedrooms and 1 upstairs bedroom create a flexible floorplan situation. Relaxing backyard with gorgeous deck for outdoor grilling, socializing or taking a break after a long day. Yard care is included in the monthly rent. Must see!!