Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
487 Pleasant Meadows Ln
487 Pleasant Meadows Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
487 Pleasant Meadows Dr, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A very nice 3BD/2BD/1GA home in Dallas. Large living room and kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.
Fenced in yard - great for children and pets.
Located close to schools, restaurants and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 487 Pleasant Meadows Ln have any available units?
487 Pleasant Meadows Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 487 Pleasant Meadows Ln have?
Some of 487 Pleasant Meadows Ln's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 487 Pleasant Meadows Ln currently offering any rent specials?
487 Pleasant Meadows Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 487 Pleasant Meadows Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 487 Pleasant Meadows Ln is pet friendly.
Does 487 Pleasant Meadows Ln offer parking?
Yes, 487 Pleasant Meadows Ln offers parking.
Does 487 Pleasant Meadows Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 487 Pleasant Meadows Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 487 Pleasant Meadows Ln have a pool?
No, 487 Pleasant Meadows Ln does not have a pool.
Does 487 Pleasant Meadows Ln have accessible units?
No, 487 Pleasant Meadows Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 487 Pleasant Meadows Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 487 Pleasant Meadows Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
