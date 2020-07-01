Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4839 Cranfill Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4839 Cranfill Drive
4839 Cranfill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4839 Cranfill Drive, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
patio / balcony
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Affording Living!!!! See it while it lasts! Great family home with a great layout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4839 Cranfill Drive have any available units?
4839 Cranfill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4839 Cranfill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4839 Cranfill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4839 Cranfill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4839 Cranfill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4839 Cranfill Drive offer parking?
No, 4839 Cranfill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4839 Cranfill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4839 Cranfill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4839 Cranfill Drive have a pool?
No, 4839 Cranfill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4839 Cranfill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4839 Cranfill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4839 Cranfill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4839 Cranfill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4839 Cranfill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4839 Cranfill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
