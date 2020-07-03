Lovely 2 bedroom Duplex! - Gorgeous duplex in a nice area. Dining room can be 2nd living room. Large family room with stone fireplace and Cathedral ceiling. Tenant occupied until 9-30. Call to view today!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5159152)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4837 Berridge Ln have any available units?
4837 Berridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4837 Berridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4837 Berridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.