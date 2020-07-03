All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:31 AM

4834 Jesus Maria Court

4834 Jesus Maria Court · No Longer Available
Location

4834 Jesus Maria Court, Dallas, TX 75236
Redbird

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable home on cul-de-sac lot. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage, fresh paint, new luxury vinyl flooring, new carpets, all new black appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4834 Jesus Maria Court have any available units?
4834 Jesus Maria Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4834 Jesus Maria Court have?
Some of 4834 Jesus Maria Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4834 Jesus Maria Court currently offering any rent specials?
4834 Jesus Maria Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4834 Jesus Maria Court pet-friendly?
No, 4834 Jesus Maria Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4834 Jesus Maria Court offer parking?
Yes, 4834 Jesus Maria Court offers parking.
Does 4834 Jesus Maria Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4834 Jesus Maria Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4834 Jesus Maria Court have a pool?
No, 4834 Jesus Maria Court does not have a pool.
Does 4834 Jesus Maria Court have accessible units?
No, 4834 Jesus Maria Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4834 Jesus Maria Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4834 Jesus Maria Court has units with dishwashers.

