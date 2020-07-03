Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4834 Jesus Maria Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4834 Jesus Maria Court
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:31 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4834 Jesus Maria Court
4834 Jesus Maria Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Redbird
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4834 Jesus Maria Court, Dallas, TX 75236
Redbird
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable home on cul-de-sac lot. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage, fresh paint, new luxury vinyl flooring, new carpets, all new black appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4834 Jesus Maria Court have any available units?
4834 Jesus Maria Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4834 Jesus Maria Court have?
Some of 4834 Jesus Maria Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4834 Jesus Maria Court currently offering any rent specials?
4834 Jesus Maria Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4834 Jesus Maria Court pet-friendly?
No, 4834 Jesus Maria Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4834 Jesus Maria Court offer parking?
Yes, 4834 Jesus Maria Court offers parking.
Does 4834 Jesus Maria Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4834 Jesus Maria Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4834 Jesus Maria Court have a pool?
No, 4834 Jesus Maria Court does not have a pool.
Does 4834 Jesus Maria Court have accessible units?
No, 4834 Jesus Maria Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4834 Jesus Maria Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4834 Jesus Maria Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd
Dallas, TX 75217
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
The Edge
3939 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University