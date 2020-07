Amenities

Half Off First Months Rent! - !!!! Half Off First Months Rent !!!!

This beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath right off N Central Expressway is the perfect home in the perfect location. Enjoy living in this charming condo for $1575 with Washer and dryer and beautiful wood floor in the home. Including water and trash utilities. You are only responsible for the electric. Hurry fast do not miss this opportunity!



Schedule Your Tour Today!!!



Application Fee $45

Admin Fee $150



(RLNE5307699)