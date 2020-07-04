Rent Calculator
Last updated September 19 2019 at 10:58 AM
4830 Cedar Springs Road 7
4830 Cedar Springs Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
4830 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75219
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 have any available units?
4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 have?
Some of 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 currently offering any rent specials?
4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 pet-friendly?
No, 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 offer parking?
Yes, 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 offers parking.
Does 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 have a pool?
No, 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 does not have a pool.
Does 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 have accessible units?
No, 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 has units with dishwashers.
