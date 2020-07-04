All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 19 2019 at 10:58 AM

4830 Cedar Springs Road 7

4830 Cedar Springs Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4830 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 have any available units?
4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 have?
Some of 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 currently offering any rent specials?
4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 pet-friendly?
No, 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 offer parking?
Yes, 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 offers parking.
Does 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 have a pool?
No, 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 does not have a pool.
Does 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 have accessible units?
No, 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4830 Cedar Springs Road 7 has units with dishwashers.

