4826 Hopkins Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed gym fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit gym internet access sauna

Million Dollar Luxury Near Highland Park-Furnished - Property Id: 225185



3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Sq6AJa3oKVa



Modern Contemporary and fully furnished! Neighborhood is 5-10 Minutes from Dallas Hot Spots: Highland Park Village, Uptown/Downtown, American Airlines Center, and Love Field Airport!



Equipped with Infrared Sauna, bar area, electronic foot massager fire pit, air purifiers to maximize sleep quality, and four state of the art full showers. Complete 3D tour available upon request!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225185

Property Id 225185



(RLNE5566553)