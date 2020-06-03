All apartments in Dallas
Location

4826 Hopkins Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
internet access
sauna
Million Dollar Luxury Near Highland Park-Furnished - Property Id: 225185

3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Sq6AJa3oKVa

Modern Contemporary and fully furnished! Neighborhood is 5-10 Minutes from Dallas Hot Spots: Highland Park Village, Uptown/Downtown, American Airlines Center, and Love Field Airport!

Equipped with Infrared Sauna, bar area, electronic foot massager fire pit, air purifiers to maximize sleep quality, and four state of the art full showers. Complete 3D tour available upon request!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225185
Property Id 225185

(RLNE5566553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4826 Hopkins Ave have any available units?
4826 Hopkins Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4826 Hopkins Ave have?
Some of 4826 Hopkins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4826 Hopkins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4826 Hopkins Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4826 Hopkins Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4826 Hopkins Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4826 Hopkins Ave offer parking?
No, 4826 Hopkins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4826 Hopkins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4826 Hopkins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4826 Hopkins Ave have a pool?
No, 4826 Hopkins Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4826 Hopkins Ave have accessible units?
No, 4826 Hopkins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4826 Hopkins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4826 Hopkins Ave has units with dishwashers.

