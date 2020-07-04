Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4823 Newmore Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4823 Newmore Avenue
Last updated March 20 2020 at 2:57 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4823 Newmore Avenue
4823 Newmore Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Greenway Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4823 Newmore Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location! First floor duplex. Walking distance to Trader Joe's and Inwood Village shopping center. Large fenced in yard. Washer and Dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4823 Newmore Avenue have any available units?
4823 Newmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4823 Newmore Avenue have?
Some of 4823 Newmore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4823 Newmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4823 Newmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4823 Newmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4823 Newmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4823 Newmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4823 Newmore Avenue offers parking.
Does 4823 Newmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4823 Newmore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4823 Newmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 4823 Newmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4823 Newmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4823 Newmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4823 Newmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4823 Newmore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Digit 1919
1919 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75215
Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments
4020 Gilbert Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
La Vita on Lovers Lane
6603 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75214
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Greenhouse Flats
5200 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University