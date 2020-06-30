4819 Pachuca

4 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage in Paraiso Esconsido. Home features breakfast bar, large living area, lots of storage, good sized secondary bedrooms on quiet cul-de sac lot. Landlord does not provide fridge, washer dryer or microwave
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
