Last updated August 29 2019 at 8:55 PM

4818 Palo Duro Drive

4818 Palo Duro Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4818 Palo Duro Ln, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=7j9Edws6kh&env=production
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4818 Palo Duro Drive have any available units?
4818 Palo Duro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4818 Palo Duro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4818 Palo Duro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4818 Palo Duro Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4818 Palo Duro Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4818 Palo Duro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4818 Palo Duro Drive offers parking.
Does 4818 Palo Duro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4818 Palo Duro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4818 Palo Duro Drive have a pool?
No, 4818 Palo Duro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4818 Palo Duro Drive have accessible units?
No, 4818 Palo Duro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4818 Palo Duro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4818 Palo Duro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4818 Palo Duro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4818 Palo Duro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

