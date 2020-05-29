4816 Swiss Avenue

Peaks Suburban Historic District. Lovely Brick Duplex, full of charm, very clean, beautiful wood floors, mini blinds, tile bathroom with tub. Lots of light, gated entry for parking. Washer and Dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
