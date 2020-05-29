All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4816 Swiss Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4816 Swiss Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

4816 Swiss Avenue

4816 Swiss Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4816 Swiss Ave, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Peaks Suburban Historic District. Lovely Brick Duplex, full of charm, very clean, beautiful wood floors, mini blinds, tile bathroom with tub. Lots of light, gated entry for parking. Washer and Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 Swiss Avenue have any available units?
4816 Swiss Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4816 Swiss Avenue have?
Some of 4816 Swiss Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4816 Swiss Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4816 Swiss Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 Swiss Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4816 Swiss Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4816 Swiss Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4816 Swiss Avenue offers parking.
Does 4816 Swiss Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4816 Swiss Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 Swiss Avenue have a pool?
No, 4816 Swiss Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4816 Swiss Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4816 Swiss Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 Swiss Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4816 Swiss Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Fisher Trails
6418 Fisher Rd
Dallas, TX 75214
London Park
15889 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University