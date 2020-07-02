All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:18 AM

4815 Live Oak Unit 6

4815 Live Oak St · No Longer Available
Location

4815 Live Oak St, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
The property is located in the East Dallas area, minutes away from I30 and 75. Only 10 minutes from Downtown Dallas, Uptown Dallas, Deep Ellum & lower Greenville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 have any available units?
4815 Live Oak Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
4815 Live Oak Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 pet-friendly?
No, 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 offer parking?
No, 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 does not offer parking.
Does 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 does not have units with air conditioning.

