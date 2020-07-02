Rent Calculator
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:18 AM
1 of 7
4815 Live Oak Unit 6
4815 Live Oak St
·
No Longer Available
Location
4815 Live Oak St, Dallas, TX 75204
Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
The property is located in the East Dallas area, minutes away from I30 and 75. Only 10 minutes from Downtown Dallas, Uptown Dallas, Deep Ellum & lower Greenville.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 have any available units?
4815 Live Oak Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
4815 Live Oak Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 pet-friendly?
No, 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 offer parking?
No, 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 does not offer parking.
Does 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 Live Oak Unit 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
