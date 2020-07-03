All apartments in Dallas
4815 Bartlett Avenue
Last updated April 15 2020 at 1:42 AM

4815 Bartlett Avenue

4815 Bartlett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4815 Bartlett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $25/month concession off the $1,225 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,200!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home located in an established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Covered back patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 Bartlett Avenue have any available units?
4815 Bartlett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4815 Bartlett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4815 Bartlett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 Bartlett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4815 Bartlett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4815 Bartlett Avenue offer parking?
No, 4815 Bartlett Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4815 Bartlett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 Bartlett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 Bartlett Avenue have a pool?
No, 4815 Bartlett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4815 Bartlett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4815 Bartlett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 Bartlett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 Bartlett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 Bartlett Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 Bartlett Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

