4815 Bartlett Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering a $25/month concession off the $1,225 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,200!



A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home located in an established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Covered back patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.