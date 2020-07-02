Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4814 Parry Ave P1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4814 Parry Ave P1
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:42 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4814 Parry Ave P1
4814 Parry Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4814 Parry Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
Jubilee Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
4 Plex
2 bedroom 1 Bathroom
Rent $950
Deposit $950
central air
w/d hook up
Thames Real Estate Inc
214-866-5982
4 Plex, all units have Central Ac and Heat with washer dryer hook ups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4814 Parry Ave P1 have any available units?
4814 Parry Ave P1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4814 Parry Ave P1 currently offering any rent specials?
4814 Parry Ave P1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4814 Parry Ave P1 pet-friendly?
No, 4814 Parry Ave P1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4814 Parry Ave P1 offer parking?
No, 4814 Parry Ave P1 does not offer parking.
Does 4814 Parry Ave P1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4814 Parry Ave P1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4814 Parry Ave P1 have a pool?
No, 4814 Parry Ave P1 does not have a pool.
Does 4814 Parry Ave P1 have accessible units?
No, 4814 Parry Ave P1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4814 Parry Ave P1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4814 Parry Ave P1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4814 Parry Ave P1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4814 Parry Ave P1 has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arrive on University
5750 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Vistas at Pinnacle Park
4599 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75211
The Gabriella
770 Cantegral Street
Dallas, TX 75204
La Valencia
10106 Technology Blvd W
Dallas, TX 75220
Central Park
8325 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University