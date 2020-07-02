All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:42 AM

4814 Parry Ave P1

4814 Parry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4814 Parry Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
Jubilee Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
4 Plex
2 bedroom 1 Bathroom
Rent $950
Deposit $950
central air
w/d hook up

Thames Real Estate Inc
214-866-5982
4 Plex, all units have Central Ac and Heat with washer dryer hook ups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4814 Parry Ave P1 have any available units?
4814 Parry Ave P1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4814 Parry Ave P1 currently offering any rent specials?
4814 Parry Ave P1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4814 Parry Ave P1 pet-friendly?
No, 4814 Parry Ave P1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4814 Parry Ave P1 offer parking?
No, 4814 Parry Ave P1 does not offer parking.
Does 4814 Parry Ave P1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4814 Parry Ave P1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4814 Parry Ave P1 have a pool?
No, 4814 Parry Ave P1 does not have a pool.
Does 4814 Parry Ave P1 have accessible units?
No, 4814 Parry Ave P1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4814 Parry Ave P1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4814 Parry Ave P1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4814 Parry Ave P1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4814 Parry Ave P1 has units with air conditioning.

