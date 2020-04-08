Cute 3 bedroom and 2 bath half duplex with very nice matching stainless steel appliances. A 2 car covered garage with opener with alley access. Vaulted ceilings and fireplace create a chic modern feel. Main bedroom and bath is down stairs with two bedrooms and bath upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4811 Clover Haven Street have any available units?
4811 Clover Haven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4811 Clover Haven Street have?
Some of 4811 Clover Haven Street's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4811 Clover Haven Street currently offering any rent specials?
4811 Clover Haven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.