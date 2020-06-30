All apartments in Dallas
4810 Cowan Avenue
Last updated January 7 2020 at 4:27 AM

4810 Cowan Avenue

4810 Cowan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4810 Cowan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Modern Home in Great Neighborhood*Close to Airport & Metropolitan Areas*Custom 4*3.5*2*Tons of Natural light Huge Living open concept*Entertainers Delight Kitchen*High End Stainless Energy Star Appliances*Wine Cooler*Light Luxurious Quartz Countertops w Breakfast Bar*Giant Island with Designer Lamps*Deluxe Cabinetry*Hardwood Floors*Huge Sliders to Outside Living*Master Down w Spa Bath & Separate Shower*Dressers Delight Closet*Split Bedrooms Up*One On-Suite Bath*Sprinkler System*Private Backyard with 8' Fence*Security System & Smart Home System with Downloadable App*Tankless Water Heater*Buyers to verify all schools, taxes & square footages*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*Agent related to Builder.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 Cowan Avenue have any available units?
4810 Cowan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 Cowan Avenue have?
Some of 4810 Cowan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 Cowan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4810 Cowan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 Cowan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4810 Cowan Avenue is not pet friendly.
Does 4810 Cowan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4810 Cowan Avenue offers parking.
Does 4810 Cowan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 Cowan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 Cowan Avenue have a pool?
No, 4810 Cowan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4810 Cowan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4810 Cowan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 Cowan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 Cowan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

