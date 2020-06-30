4810 Cowan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub new construction

Modern Home in Great Neighborhood*Close to Airport & Metropolitan Areas*Custom 4*3.5*2*Tons of Natural light Huge Living open concept*Entertainers Delight Kitchen*High End Stainless Energy Star Appliances*Wine Cooler*Light Luxurious Quartz Countertops w Breakfast Bar*Giant Island with Designer Lamps*Deluxe Cabinetry*Hardwood Floors*Huge Sliders to Outside Living*Master Down w Spa Bath & Separate Shower*Dressers Delight Closet*Split Bedrooms Up*One On-Suite Bath*Sprinkler System*Private Backyard with 8' Fence*Security System & Smart Home System with Downloadable App*Tankless Water Heater*Buyers to verify all schools, taxes & square footages*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*Agent related to Builder.