Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4809 Jesus Maria Court
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:18 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4809 Jesus Maria Court
4809 Jesus Maria Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Redbird
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4809 Jesus Maria Court, Dallas, TX 75236
Redbird
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coming soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4809 Jesus Maria Court have any available units?
4809 Jesus Maria Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4809 Jesus Maria Court currently offering any rent specials?
4809 Jesus Maria Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4809 Jesus Maria Court pet-friendly?
No, 4809 Jesus Maria Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4809 Jesus Maria Court offer parking?
Yes, 4809 Jesus Maria Court offers parking.
Does 4809 Jesus Maria Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4809 Jesus Maria Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4809 Jesus Maria Court have a pool?
No, 4809 Jesus Maria Court does not have a pool.
Does 4809 Jesus Maria Court have accessible units?
No, 4809 Jesus Maria Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4809 Jesus Maria Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4809 Jesus Maria Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4809 Jesus Maria Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4809 Jesus Maria Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
