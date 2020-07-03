All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4809 Jesus Maria Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4809 Jesus Maria Court
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:18 AM

4809 Jesus Maria Court

4809 Jesus Maria Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Redbird
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4809 Jesus Maria Court, Dallas, TX 75236
Redbird

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4809 Jesus Maria Court have any available units?
4809 Jesus Maria Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4809 Jesus Maria Court currently offering any rent specials?
4809 Jesus Maria Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4809 Jesus Maria Court pet-friendly?
No, 4809 Jesus Maria Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4809 Jesus Maria Court offer parking?
Yes, 4809 Jesus Maria Court offers parking.
Does 4809 Jesus Maria Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4809 Jesus Maria Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4809 Jesus Maria Court have a pool?
No, 4809 Jesus Maria Court does not have a pool.
Does 4809 Jesus Maria Court have accessible units?
No, 4809 Jesus Maria Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4809 Jesus Maria Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4809 Jesus Maria Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4809 Jesus Maria Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4809 Jesus Maria Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Standard
5920 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Central Park
8325 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
555 Ross
1777 N Record St
Dallas, TX 75202
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University