Dallas, TX
/
4806 Sycamore Street
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:37 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4806 Sycamore Street
4806 Sycamore Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4806 Sycamore Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas
Amenities
granite counters
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
Cute redone home. Second unit that has hardwoods throughout and granite counter tops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4806 Sycamore Street have any available units?
4806 Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4806 Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
4806 Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4806 Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
No, 4806 Sycamore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4806 Sycamore Street offer parking?
Yes, 4806 Sycamore Street offers parking.
Does 4806 Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4806 Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4806 Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 4806 Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 4806 Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 4806 Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4806 Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4806 Sycamore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4806 Sycamore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4806 Sycamore Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
