All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4805 Junius St B.
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4805 Junius St B
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4805 Junius St B
4805 Junius Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4805 Junius Street, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
internet access
Fully Furnished 1 bed. Mid-Century Modern Property - Property Id: 253838
Fully furnished 1 bed 1 bath. Utilities and high-speed internet included
Elegant hardwood floors throughout
Stylish details with 1950s character
Large windows that let in tons of natural light
An open kitchen outfitted with beautiful modern features
Wall AC and heating
Free on-site washer dryer
Gated parking
Stylish throwback 1950's mid-century modern building
Courtyard with historic charm
Beautiful neighborhood views
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253838
Property Id 253838
(RLNE5786167)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4805 Junius St B have any available units?
4805 Junius St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4805 Junius St B have?
Some of 4805 Junius St B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4805 Junius St B currently offering any rent specials?
4805 Junius St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 Junius St B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4805 Junius St B is pet friendly.
Does 4805 Junius St B offer parking?
Yes, 4805 Junius St B offers parking.
Does 4805 Junius St B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4805 Junius St B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 Junius St B have a pool?
No, 4805 Junius St B does not have a pool.
Does 4805 Junius St B have accessible units?
No, 4805 Junius St B does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 Junius St B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4805 Junius St B does not have units with dishwashers.
