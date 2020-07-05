4804 Mckinney Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill wine room

A MUST SEE CORNER SPLIT LEVEL unit in Knox Henderson!Walking distance to amazing shops &restaurants,the Katy Trail, West Village,&Knox District!This property features on-site maint &mgmt,24hr fitness center w spin room,resort style swimming pool,pet park,clubhouse,outdoor lounge with grilling areas,sky lounge w downtown views, wine room,controlled access parking & much more.Spacious 2 bed 2 bath loft featuring: large wrap around balcony, floor to ceiling windows, farm sink,gas stove, 22 foot ceiling,custom cabinetry,stainless steel appliance package,washer & dryer included,ensuite bathrooms with walk-in closets and reserved parking.