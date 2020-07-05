All apartments in Dallas
4804 Mckinney Avenue
4804 Mckinney Avenue

4804 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4804 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
wine room
A MUST SEE CORNER SPLIT LEVEL unit in Knox Henderson!Walking distance to amazing shops &restaurants,the Katy Trail, West Village,&Knox District!This property features on-site maint &mgmt,24hr fitness center w spin room,resort style swimming pool,pet park,clubhouse,outdoor lounge with grilling areas,sky lounge w downtown views, wine room,controlled access parking & much more.Spacious 2 bed 2 bath loft featuring: large wrap around balcony, floor to ceiling windows, farm sink,gas stove, 22 foot ceiling,custom cabinetry,stainless steel appliance package,washer & dryer included,ensuite bathrooms with walk-in closets and reserved parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 Mckinney Avenue have any available units?
4804 Mckinney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4804 Mckinney Avenue have?
Some of 4804 Mckinney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 Mckinney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4804 Mckinney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 Mckinney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4804 Mckinney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4804 Mckinney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4804 Mckinney Avenue offers parking.
Does 4804 Mckinney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4804 Mckinney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 Mckinney Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4804 Mckinney Avenue has a pool.
Does 4804 Mckinney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4804 Mckinney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 Mckinney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804 Mckinney Avenue has units with dishwashers.

