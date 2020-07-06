All apartments in Dallas
4803 Palo Duro Lane

4803 Paloduro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4803 Paloduro Lane, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly remodeled home in a very quiet and secluded neighborhood. Large corner lot, over-sized two car garage and a large living area make this home perfect for your family. Contact us today to set up a showing, do not miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4803 Palo Duro Lane have any available units?
4803 Palo Duro Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4803 Palo Duro Lane have?
Some of 4803 Palo Duro Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4803 Palo Duro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4803 Palo Duro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4803 Palo Duro Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4803 Palo Duro Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4803 Palo Duro Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4803 Palo Duro Lane offers parking.
Does 4803 Palo Duro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4803 Palo Duro Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4803 Palo Duro Lane have a pool?
No, 4803 Palo Duro Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4803 Palo Duro Lane have accessible units?
No, 4803 Palo Duro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4803 Palo Duro Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4803 Palo Duro Lane has units with dishwashers.

