Freshly remodeled home in a very quiet and secluded neighborhood. Large corner lot, over-sized two car garage and a large living area make this home perfect for your family. Contact us today to set up a showing, do not miss out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4803 Palo Duro Lane have any available units?
4803 Palo Duro Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4803 Palo Duro Lane have?
Some of 4803 Palo Duro Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4803 Palo Duro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4803 Palo Duro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.