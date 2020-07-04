Rent Calculator
4802 Jesus Maria Court
4802 Jesus Maria Court
4802 Jesus Maria Court
Location
4802 Jesus Maria Court, Dallas, TX 75236
Redbird
Amenities
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom property with a new carpet in living room and master bedroom, New paint. Fenced year with 2 car garage with garage door opener. No Section 8. Verify schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4802 Jesus Maria Court have any available units?
4802 Jesus Maria Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4802 Jesus Maria Court currently offering any rent specials?
4802 Jesus Maria Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4802 Jesus Maria Court pet-friendly?
No, 4802 Jesus Maria Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4802 Jesus Maria Court offer parking?
Yes, 4802 Jesus Maria Court offers parking.
Does 4802 Jesus Maria Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4802 Jesus Maria Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4802 Jesus Maria Court have a pool?
No, 4802 Jesus Maria Court does not have a pool.
Does 4802 Jesus Maria Court have accessible units?
No, 4802 Jesus Maria Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4802 Jesus Maria Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4802 Jesus Maria Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4802 Jesus Maria Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4802 Jesus Maria Court does not have units with air conditioning.
