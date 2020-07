Amenities

Walk Score: 77. Highly sought area: close to SMU, Dart Rail, grocery, restaurants, downtown and North Park Mall. Unique 1 bedroom with walk-in closet, 1.5 baths and WB fireplace. Extras: Patio off kitchen, amble storage, decorative lighting, deco ledge for artwork or plants. Comes with appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, water and dryer. 1-car garage with opener and additional storage. Quiet area with 2 swimming pools and clubhouse available. Pets allowed.