All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4736 Bradford Drive.
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4736 Bradford Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
4736 Bradford Drive
4736 Bradford Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4736 Bradford Drive, Dallas, TX 75219
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 2 bedroom townhouse in Oak Lawn area. Hardwood floors throughout, black appliances. Close to shopping!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4736 Bradford Drive have any available units?
4736 Bradford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4736 Bradford Drive have?
Some of 4736 Bradford Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4736 Bradford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4736 Bradford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4736 Bradford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4736 Bradford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4736 Bradford Drive offer parking?
No, 4736 Bradford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4736 Bradford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4736 Bradford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4736 Bradford Drive have a pool?
No, 4736 Bradford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4736 Bradford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4736 Bradford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4736 Bradford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4736 Bradford Drive has units with dishwashers.
