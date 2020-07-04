Rent Calculator
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4728 W Hanover Street
4728 Hanover Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4728 Hanover Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Inwood-Northwest
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute and cozy corner lot cottage located in Baby Bluffview. This move in ready home has fresh paint, hardwood floors, lots of natural light and appliances included (washer and dryer and refrigerator).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4728 W Hanover Street have any available units?
4728 W Hanover Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4728 W Hanover Street have?
Some of 4728 W Hanover Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 4728 W Hanover Street currently offering any rent specials?
4728 W Hanover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4728 W Hanover Street pet-friendly?
No, 4728 W Hanover Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4728 W Hanover Street offer parking?
Yes, 4728 W Hanover Street offers parking.
Does 4728 W Hanover Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4728 W Hanover Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4728 W Hanover Street have a pool?
No, 4728 W Hanover Street does not have a pool.
Does 4728 W Hanover Street have accessible units?
No, 4728 W Hanover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4728 W Hanover Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4728 W Hanover Street has units with dishwashers.
