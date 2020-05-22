Large 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with split bedroom floor plan. Living room features fireplace and vaulted ceiling open to kitchen and dining area. Full size separate laundry room and attached 2 car garage. Private fenced yard with a covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4724 Berridge Lane have any available units?
4724 Berridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 4724 Berridge Lane have?
Some of 4724 Berridge Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
