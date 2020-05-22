All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:35 PM

4724 Berridge Lane

4724 Berridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4724 Berridge Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with split bedroom floor plan. Living room features fireplace and vaulted ceiling open to kitchen and dining area. Full size separate laundry room and attached 2 car garage. Private fenced yard with a covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4724 Berridge Lane have any available units?
4724 Berridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4724 Berridge Lane have?
Some of 4724 Berridge Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4724 Berridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4724 Berridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 Berridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4724 Berridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4724 Berridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4724 Berridge Lane offers parking.
Does 4724 Berridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4724 Berridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 Berridge Lane have a pool?
No, 4724 Berridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4724 Berridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4724 Berridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 Berridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4724 Berridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

